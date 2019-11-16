NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "RAMON" (KALMAEGI), 16 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVEVW

At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "RAMON" was estimated based on all available data at 440 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (17.0 °N, 126.2 °E)

"RAMON" remains almost stationary over the Philippine Sea East of Northern Luzon.

Today, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Bicol Region, Samar Provinces and Romblon.