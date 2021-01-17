NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 05 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tail-End of a Frontal System (TEFS) in Regions V, VI and VIII, 16 January 2021, 5:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

16 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Bicol Region.

15 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are also likely over Caraga and Northern Mindanao due to Easterlies.

14 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over the southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Capiz, and Aklan.

13 January 2021

The Low Pressure Area South of Zamboanga City has dissipated at 8:00 AM today. However, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) is still affecting the Eastern Visayas.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Samar Provinces while, light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

12 January 2021

At 10:00 AM, 12 January 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 170 km Southeast of General Santos City (5.1°N, 126.3°E). This weather disturbance is less likely to develop into a Tropical Depression in the next 48 hours. Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) and the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and CARAGA Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

11 January 2021

The combined effects of the Tail-End of A Frontal System (Shear Line) and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Camotes Islands (Cebu), Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro. Light to Moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Sorsogon, Masbate Including Ticao Island, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Balabac Islands (Palawan), Pangutaran Islands (Sulu), Mapun And Turtle Islands (Tawi-Tawi), and the rest of Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

10 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System (Shear line) affecting eastern section of Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

09 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear line) will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, and Northern Samar. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Masbate including Burias Island, Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Leyte.

08 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon