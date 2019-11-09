NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 05 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri), 09 November 2019, 6:00 AM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
"QUIEL" MAINTAINS 1TS STRENGTH AND IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).
• At 10:00 PM, 8 November 2019, the center of Typhoon "QUIEL" was estimated based on all available data at 535 km West of Caron, Palawan (12.5 °N, 115.3 °E)
• Between today and tomorrow evening, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and !locos Norte.
• "QUIEL" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between 11PM today and 2AM tomorrow then it will head generally westward towards Vietnam.