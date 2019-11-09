09 Nov 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 05 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri), 09 November 2019, 6:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 09 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.97 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"QUIEL" MAINTAINS 1TS STRENGTH AND IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

• At 10:00 PM, 8 November 2019, the center of Typhoon "QUIEL" was estimated based on all available data at 535 km West of Caron, Palawan (12.5 °N, 115.3 °E)

• Between today and tomorrow evening, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and !locos Norte.

• "QUIEL" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between 11PM today and 2AM tomorrow then it will head generally westward towards Vietnam.

