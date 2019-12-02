NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 04 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 02 December, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TYPHOON "TISOY" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AS IT CONTINUES TO HEAD WESTWARD.

On 02 December 2019, 4:00 AM, the the center of Typhoon "TISOY" was located at 355 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.2°N, 127.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, moving West at 20 km/h.

It is expected that on 02 December (afternoon), intermittent to occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Northern Cebu, Dinagat and Siargao Islands.

Moreover, between 02 December (afternoon) and 03 December (noon), frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, southern Quezon, and Marinduque. Occasional heavy rains over Northern Samar, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of CALABARZON. Intermittent heavy rains over Metro Manila, eastern portions of Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Storm Surge with height of 1 to 3 meters may affect several coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Samar.

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, central seaboards of Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions which may be perilous for maritime activities, especially for those using small seacrafts.

Gusty conditions may also be experienced in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any TCWS (especially in the coastal and mountainous zones) due to the Northeast Monsoon.