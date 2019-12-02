NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 03 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 01 December, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TYPHOON "TISOY" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES TOWARDS BICOL REGION AREA.

On 01 December 2019, 4:00 PM, the center of Typhoon "TISOY" was located at 595 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.3°N, 129.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h, moving West at 20 km/h.

It is expected that between 02 December (afternoon) and 03 December 2019 (morning), continuous heavy to intense rains may be experienced over Bicol Region. Occasional to frequent heavy rains over the provinces of Samar and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley.

Moreover, between 03 December (morning) and 04 December (morning) Frequent to continuous heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Aklan, Capiz, northern portion of Antique, and the rest of Luzon.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Possible Storm Surge height in surge prone areas: more than 3 meters over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur; up to 3 meters over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Albay, Quezon, and Sorsogon.