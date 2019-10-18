NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 03 regarding Magnitude 6.3 in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 18 October 2019, 8:00 AM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:

As of 18 October 2019, 1:00 AM, a total of 497 aftershocks were recorded of which, 223 were plotted and 8 were felt, ranging from 1.5 to 5.5 Magnitude and Intensity of I to VII.

II. Effects

A. Casualties

A total of 613 families/3,068 persons were affected in Regions XI and XII. Affected families in Region XII were evacuated after the earthquake. Said families returned to their respective homes on 17 October 2018, 8:00 AM. Meanwhile, affected families in Region XI are staying with their relatives and/or friends.

B. Casualties

A total of 5 dead and 89 injured persons were reported in Regions XI, XII, and BARMM.

C. Damage

A total of 144 infrastructures in Regions XI, XII, and BARMM sustained damages due to the incident as shown below: