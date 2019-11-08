NDRRMC Update: Situational report No. 03 re Preparedness measures for Tropical Storm "Quiel" (Nakri) (As of 7 Nov 2019, 8:00PM)

l. Situation Overview

“QUIEL" INTENSIFIES INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING SLOWLY EASTWARD.

At 10:00 AM, 7 November 2019, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "QUIEL" was estimated based on all available data at 360 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan (13.4°N,117.2 °E)

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Mindoro Provinces, Antique, lloilo and Guimaras.

"QUIEL" is forecast to intensify into a Typhoon within 48 hours and remains less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.