08 Nov 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational report No. 03 re Preparedness measures for Tropical Storm "Quiel" (Nakri) (As of 7 Nov 2019, 8:00PM)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.6 MB)

l. Situation Overview

“QUIEL" INTENSIFIES INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING SLOWLY EASTWARD.

  • At 10:00 AM, 7 November 2019, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "QUIEL" was estimated based on all available data at 360 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan (13.4°N,117.2 °E)

  • Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Mindoro Provinces, Antique, lloilo and Guimaras.

  • "QUIEL" is forecast to intensify into a Typhoon within 48 hours and remains less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

  • Active tropical cyclone outside the PAR: At 10:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon “HALONG” was located based on all available data at 3,030 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (23.1°N, 151.2°E) with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h. It is moving North Northeast at 15 km/h and is not expected to enter the PAR.

