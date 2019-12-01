01 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 02 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 01 December, 8:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Dec 2019
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

01 December 2019

TYPHOON "TISOY" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE WESTWARD

On 01 December 2019, 4:00 AM, the eye of Typhoon "TISOY" was located based on all available data at 885 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.2°N, 132.4°E) with maximum -.sustained winds of up to 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h and moving West Southwest at 15 km/h.

It is expected that on 02 December 2019, occasional to frequent heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol Region, Samar Provinces, and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon.

Moreover, on 03 December 2019, frequent to continuous heavy rains may be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan. Moderate to occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the rest of Luzon.

"TISOY" is forecasted to make landfall over Bicol Region between tomorrow evening (02 December) and Tuesday early morning (03 December).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised over Visayas in Samar, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Camotes Island and Leyte and Luzon in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Island.

