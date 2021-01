NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 01 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tail-End of a Frontal System (TEFS) in Regions V and VI, 12 January 2021, 5:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 10:00 AM, 12 January 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 170 km Southeast of General Santos City (5.1°N, 126.3°E). This weather disturbance is less likely to develop into a Tropical Depression in the next 48 hours.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) and the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and CARAGA Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received significant amount rainfall during the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

11 January 2021

The combined effects of the Tail-End of A Frontal System (Shear Line) and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Camotes Islands (Cebu), Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro. Light to Moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Sorsogon, Masbate Including Ticao Island, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Balabac Islands (Palawan), Pangutaran Islands (Sulu), Mapun And Turtle Islands (Tawi-Tawi), and the rest of Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received significant amount rainfall during the past couple of days or weeks. adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

10 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System (Shearline) affecting eastern section of Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

09 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, and Northern Samar. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Masbate including Burias Island, Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, lloilo, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Leyte. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards or in localities that received significant amount rainfall during the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

08 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.