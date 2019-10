I. Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:

II. Effects

A. Casualties

A total of 2 dead and 27 injured persons were reported in Regions XI and XIl.

B. Damage

A total of 29 infrastructures in Regions XI and XIl were reported to have sustained damage.