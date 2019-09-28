28 Sep 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" (I.N. TAPAH), 26 September 2019, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.65 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 17 September 2019, Tropical Depression "NIMFA" slowly moved west northwestward over the northern portion of the Philippine Sea and intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm on 19 September 2019. TS "NIMFA" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 21 September 2019.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

• A total of 9,539 families / 45,273 persons (previous report: 7,661 families / 36, 244 persons) were affected in 51 barangays (previous report: 32 barangays) in Regions I, III, and CAR of which 66 families 1 308 persons (previous report: 109 families / 545 persons) are currently taking shelter in 2 evacuation centers, (previous report: 4 evacuation centers) broken down as follows:

