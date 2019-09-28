NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" (I.N. TAPAH), 26 September 2019, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 17 September 2019, Tropical Depression "NIMFA" slowly moved west northwestward over the northern portion of the Philippine Sea and intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm on 19 September 2019. TS "NIMFA" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 21 September 2019.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

• A total of 9,539 families / 45,273 persons (previous report: 7,661 families / 36, 244 persons) were affected in 51 barangays (previous report: 32 barangays) in Regions I, III, and CAR of which 66 families 1 308 persons (previous report: 109 families / 545 persons) are currently taking shelter in 2 evacuation centers, (previous report: 4 evacuation centers) broken down as follows: