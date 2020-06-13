NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.1 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "BUTCHOY", 12 June 2020, 12:00 NN

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

12 June 2020

"BUTCHOY" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AS IT MOVES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD AWAY FROM LUZON.

At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression "BUTCHOY" was estimated at 140 km West Northwest of Iba, Zambales or 165 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (15.9 °N, 118.8 °E) moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted. However, occasional gusts associated with the Southwest Monsoon may still be experienced over most of Northern and Central Luzon and the western section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

11 June 2020

The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) east of Quezon Province has developed into Tropical Depression "Butchoy"

At 4:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression "BUTCHOY" was estimated at 75 km Northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte (14.6 °N, 122.5 °E) moving West Northwest at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

TCWS No. 01 was raised over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis), Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, the northern and central portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig), Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat. Perez), and Camarines Norte.

By evening, Tropical Depression "BUTCHOY" has made landfall over Polillo and Infanta, Quezon. At 10:00 PM, it was located within the vicinity of Balivag, Bulacan and is moving towards Pampanga-Tarlac area.