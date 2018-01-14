14 Jan 2018

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No.1 re Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF) in Regions V and VI, 13 January 2018

from Government of the Philippines
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting Eastern section of Southern Luzon and of Visayas. The said weather system which brought moderate to heavy rains has caused flooding and landslides in Regions V and VI.

II. EFFECTS

  1. Affected Population

• As of 8:00 AM, 13 January 2018, a total of 13,685 Families / 60,950 Persons from 105 Barangays in 24 Municipalities of C amarines Sur (Region V) were affected due to flooding:

