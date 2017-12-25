25 Dec 2017

NDRRMC Update SitRep No.08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Vinta" as of 8:00 PM (25 December 2017)

II EFFECTS

A. Affected Populations (TAB A)

    1. A total of 117,528 families/550,805 persons are affected in 1,019 barangays in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY "VINTA"
    1. Of which, a total of 19,203 families/89,524 persons are currently being served inside 231 evacuation centers (ECs) and 12,512 families/62,834 persons outside the evacuation center.

B. Casualties

  1. A total of 164 persons were reported dead (65 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and 24 in ARMM), and 176 persons missing (170 for validation and 6 confiremed).
    Ongoing validation and verification by NDRRMC MDM Cluster.

(excerpt)

