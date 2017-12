(Excerpt)

22 December 2017

At 1:45 AM, STS "VINTA" has made landfall in Csteel, Davao Oriental.

At 5:00 AM, STS "VINTA" was in vicinity of Boston, Davao Oriental.

At 7:00 AM, STS "VINTA" was in the vicinity of Laak, Compostela Valley with a maximum sustained winds of 90 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 155 kph and moving west at 20 kph.

At 10:00 AM, "VINTA" has weakened into a Tropical Storm after crossing Davao Region

At 5:00 PM, TS "VINTA" further weakened into a Tropical Depression (ID) and is in the vicinity of Zamboanga del Sur area.

At 11:00 PM, TD "VINTA" is about to exit the landmass of Zamboanga Peninsula.

23 December 2017

At 1:00 AM, TS "VINTA" has re-intensified into a tropical storm and was over the Sulu Sea.

At 4:00 AM, TS "VINTA" has slightly intensified as it continues to track westward over the Sulu sea. TCWS No. 2 is raised over Southern Palawan while TCWS No 1 is raised over the rest of Palawan, Western section of Zamboanga del Norte, western section of Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay. Elsewhere, TCWS are lifted.

At 8:00 AM, "VINTA'' ccntinues to intensify as it moves towards the direction of Southern Palawan. Its maximum sustained winds is up to 80 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 95 kph.

At 1:00 PM, the center of TS "VINTA" was estimated based on all available data at 245 km South Southeast of Puerto 'Princesa City, Palawan or 245 km West of Balabac, Palawan.

At 5:00 PM, "VINTA" has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm and is threatening Southern Palawan. It is expected to make landfall in Southern Palawan at night time. Its maximum sustained winds is up to 90 kph with gustiness of Lip to 115 kph It is forecasted to move West at 22 kph, TCVVS No. 2 is still hoisted over Southern Palawan.

At 10:00 PM, STS "VINTA" made landfall in Balabac, Palawan. It may intensify into a Typhoon before exiting the PAR between tomorrow morning and afternoon.

24 December 2017

At 5:00 AM, "VINTA"has intensified into a Typhoon as it approaches the western boundary of PAR. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 145 kph, It i8 now forecasted to more West at 25 kph.

At 8:00 AM, TY "VINTA"has maintained its strength and is about to .exit PAR The eye of TY "VINTA" was located based on all available data at 300 km South Southeast of pagasa Island, Palawan.

TY "VINTA" exited PAR at 8:00 AM

At 9:30 AM, the eye of TY VINTA" was located based on all available data at 290 km South of Pagasa Island Palawan (OUTSIDE PAR) with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 145 kph. It is forecast to move West at 26 kph.

EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 115 568 families / 541,005 persons are affected in 998 baranggys in regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI. XII, ARMM and CARAGA due to TY Of which, a total of 20,870 families 197,583 persons are currently being served inside 261 evacuation centers (ECs) 2nd 16 544 families / 84,794 persons outside the evacuation center.

B. Casualties