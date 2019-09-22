22 Sep 2019

NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" (I.N. TAPAH), 21 September 2019, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.06 MB)

I. WEATHER UPDATE

21 September

Synopsis

Southwest Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon. As of 3:00 PM, active Tropical Cyclone is out PAR.

Forecast Weather Condition:

  • Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan caused by the Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

  • Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by the Localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

  • A total of 575 families / 2,880 persons were affected in 8 barangays in Region CAR and in Region I, of which, 1 family / 10 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows:

