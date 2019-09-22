NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" (I.N. TAPAH), 21 September 2019, 6:00 PM

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan caused by the Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country caused by the Localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms