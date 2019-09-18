NDRRMC Update: SitRep No.07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression "MARILYN", 17 September 2019, 6:00 PM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

17 September 2019

• At 10:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 715 km East of Basco, Batanes (20.2N, 128.2E). This LPA is expected to develop into a Tropical Depression within 48 hours and with a local name" NIMFA "_ In the next 24 hours, this LPA will bring light to moderate rains and isolated heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over the provinces of Batanes and Cagayan. Meanwhile, another LPA was estimated at 105 km West of Iba, Zambales (15.2N, 119.0E). In the next 24 hours, this LPA and the Southwest Monsoon will bring frequent light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against possible flashfloods in low lyng areas and landslides over mountainous areas.

• Meanwhile, light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers will be experienced over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Panay island. The public and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates to be incorporated in the Public Weather Forecast to be issued at 4:00 PM today and 4:00 AM tomorrow. The next Weather Advisory will be issued at 11 :00 AM tomorrow.