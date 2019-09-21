NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" (I.N. TAPAH), 21 September 2019, 6:00 AM

I. WEATHER UPDATE

21 September

Synopsis

At 3:00 AM, the Severe Tropical Storm "NIMFA" has slightly intensified and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). "NIMFA" exited the PAR at 2:00 AM today. Southwest Monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

• Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon caused by the Southwest Monsoon. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

• Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over Visayas and Mindanao caused by the Localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

• A total of 575 families / 2,880 persons were affected in 8 barangays in Region CAR and in Region I, of which, 1 family 110 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows: