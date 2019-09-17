NDRRMC Update: SitRep No.06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression "MARILYN", 16 September 2019, 6:00 PM
I. WEATHER UPDATE
16 September 2019
At 11:00 AM, the "HABAGAT" (Southwest Monsoon) is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms over Zambales, Bataan and Cavite. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Western Visayas and rest of Central and Southern Luzon.
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population
A total of 1,726 families / 8,412 persons were affected in 25 barangays in Regions IX, XI, and XII. Of which, 1,137 families 5,472 persons are being served inside 10 Evacuation Centers and 110 families / 545 persons are served outside ECs, broken down as follows: