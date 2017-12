I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

20 December 2017

At 5:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur has developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named 'VINTA". The center of TD "VINTA" was estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (08.3 °N, 133.0 °E). TD "VINTA" has maximum sustained winds of 45 KPH near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TOWS) No. 01 was raised over Surigao del Sur and Northern Davao Oriental.

21 December 2017

At 05:00 AM, "VINTA" intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) as it continues to track westward. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. TOWS No. 01 was raised over Dinagat Island, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, North Cotabato, Maguindanao, rest of Davao Oriental, Northern Davao del Sur, Compostella Valley, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Norte. Moreover, TCWS No. 2 was raised over Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Northern Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Node, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

At 5:00 PM, "VINTA" has intensified further as it threatens CARAGA area. The center of TS "VINTA" was estimated at 200 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 80 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 110 kph.

TCWS No. 02 is raised over Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Northern Davao Oriental, Compostella Valley, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Lanao del Node, and Lanao del Sur while TCWS No. 01 is raised over Dlnagat Island, Misamis Occidental, North Cotabato, Maguindanao, Rest of Davao Oriental, Northern Davao del Sur, Compostella Valley, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Node. At 11:00 PM, "VINTA" has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) with maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gustiness of up to 125 kph moving West at 20 kph.

22 December 2017

At 1:45 AM, STS "VINTA" has made landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental.

At 5:00 AM, STS "VINTA" was in vicinity of Boston, Davao Oriental.

At 7:00 AM, STS "VINTA" was in the vicinity of Laak, Compostela Valley with a maximum sustained winds of 90 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 155 kph and moving west at 20 kph.

At 10:00 AM, "VINTA" has weakened into a Tropical Storm after crossing Davao Region.

At 5:00 PM, TS "VINTA" further weakened into a Tropical Depression (TD) and is in the vicinity of Zamboanga del Sur area.

At 11:00 PM, TD "VINTA" is about to exit the landmass of Zamboanga Peninsula.

23 December 2017

At 1:00 AM, TS "VINTA" has re-intensified into a tropical storm and was over the Sulu Sea

At 4:00 AM, TS "VINTA" has slightly intensified as it continues to track westward over the Sulu sea. TCWS No. 2 is raised over Southern Palawan while TCWS No. 1 is raised over the rest of Palawan, Western section of Zamboanga del Norte, western section of Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay. Elsewhere, TCWS are lifted.

EFFECTS

1. Pre-emptive Evacuation (TAB A)

A total of 4,300 families / 19,780 persons were pre-emptively evacuated in regions X, XI, and CARAGA due to TS "VINTA''. Sources: OCD Regions X, Xl, and CARAGA _.A6-111111–

2. Affected Population (TAB B)