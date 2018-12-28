NDRRMC Update Sitrep No.02 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 AM, 28 December 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

28 December 2018

• TROPICAL DEPRESSION "USMAN" HAS MAINTAINED ITS COURSE AND HEADING TOWARDS EASTERN VISAYAS.

• At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 285 km East of Guivan, Eastern Samar (10.7°N, 128.3°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h.

• TCWS No. 1 is raised over the provinces of Northern Palawan including Calamian group of Islands, Camarines Norte, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Southern Occidental Mindoro, Southern Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu including Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Antique, Northern Negros Occidental and Dinagat Island.

27 December 2018

• TROPICAL DEPRESSION "USMAN" HAS FURTHER SLOWED DOWN WHILE MOVING GENERALLY WESTWARD.

• At 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 420 km East of Guivan, Eastern Samar (10.4°N, 129.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is moving West at 10 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

26 December 2018

• Tropical Depression "USMAN" maintains its strength as it moves West-Northwestward.

• At 10:00 PM today, the center of TD "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 565 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.6°N, 130.6°E).

25 December 2018

• The Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Mindanao has developed into a Tropical Depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

• At 4:00 PM today, the center of TD "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 945 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.4°N, 134.9°E).