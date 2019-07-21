NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No.01 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Depression "GORING", 21 July 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

19 July 2019

The Low Pressure Area (LPA) west of extreme northern Luzon has developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named "GORING".

At 10:00 AM, the center of TD "GORING" was estimated based on all available data at 190 km North Northwest of Basco, Batanes (22.1°N, 121.5°E). "GORING" has maintained its strength as it continues to move Northeastward.

Moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over Batanes while light to moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced over !locos Region and Babuyan Group of Islands. "GORING" may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this evening.

At 4:00 PM, the center of TD "GORING" was estimated based on all available data at 380 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (23.7°N, 123.1°E).

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) #1 is raised over Batanes.

At 8:00 PM, TD "GORING" has weakened into a Low Pressure Area.

TCWS#1 over Batanes has been lifted. At 10:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 545 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (25.1°N, 123.7°E).