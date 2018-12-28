NDRRMC Update Sitrep No.01 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Depression "USMAN" as of 6:00 PM, 27 December 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

27 December 2018

• TROPICAL DEPRESSION "USMAN" HAS FURTHER SLOWED DOWN WHILE MOVING GENERALLY WESTWARD.

• At 3:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 420 km East of Guivan, Eastern Samar (10.4°N, 129.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is moving West at 10 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

26 December 2018

• Tropical Depression "USMAN" maintains its strength as it moves West-Northwestward.

• At 10:00 PM today, the center of TD "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 565 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.6°N, 130.6°E).

25 December 2018

• The Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Mindanao has developed into a Tropical Depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

• At 4:00 PM today, the center of TD "USMAN" was estimated based on all available data at 945 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.4°N, 134.9°E).