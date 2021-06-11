NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 9 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) enhanced by Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 10 June 2021, 8.00 AM

B. Affected Population (TAB C)

A total of 30,353 families or 126,554 persons were affected in 502 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 173 families or 620 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in 5 evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC No. 9 on TS “DANTE" as of 09 June 2021, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation is being conducted

C. Casualties

A total of 11 dead, 2 missing, and 3 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII.

Note: Ongoing validation and verification.

Sources: OCD Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII