NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 8 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) enhanced by Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 9 June 2021, 8.00 AM

(Excerpt)

B. Affected Population (TAB C)

A total of 30,160 families or 125,589 persons were affected in 495 barangays in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, Vil, VIII, X1, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 173 families or 620 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in 5 evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC No. 7 on TS “DANTE” as of 06 June 2021, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation is being conducted

C. Casualties

A total of 11 dead, 2 missing, and 3 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XIl.

Note: Ongoing validation and verification.

Sources: OCD Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII