NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 8 re Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake in Carrascal (Surigao Del Sur), 22 July 2019, 6:00 AM
I. Situation Overview
On 13 July 2019, 4:42 AM, an earthquake occurred in Carrascas (Surigao del Sur) with the follwoing details:
II. Effects
A. Affected Population
A total of 2,152 families/9,609 persons were affected in 40 Barangays in Surigao del Sur.
B. Casualties (Tab A)
A total of 59 injured persons were reported in Province of Surigao del Sur. Of which, 46 injured persons were attended and confirmed by DOH.