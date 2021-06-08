NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 7 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) enhanced by Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 7 June 2021, 8.00 AM

(Excerpt)

B. Affected Population (TAB C)

A total of 29,916 families or 124,462 persons were affected in 479 barangays in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, Vil, VIII, X1, XII, and CARAGA. Of which, 241 families or 861 persons are currently taking temporary shelters in 6 evacuation centers.

Source: DSWD DROMIC No. 7 on TS “DANTE” as of 06 June 2021, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation is being conducted

C. Casualties

A total of 11 dead, 2 missing, and 3 injured persons were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XIl.

Note: Ongoing validation and verification.

Sources: OCD Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, XI, and XII