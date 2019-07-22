NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 7 re Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake in Carrascal (Surigao Del Sur), 19 July 2019, 6:00 AM
I. Situation Overview
On 13 July 2019, 4:42 AM, an earthquake occurred in Carrascas (Surigao del Sur) with the follwoing details.
II. Effects
A. Affected Population
A total of 1,905 families/9,525 persons were affected in 40 Barangays in CARAGA.
B. Casualties (Tab A)
A total of 52 injured persons were reported in Province of Surigao del Sur. Of which, 46 persons were attended and confirmed by DOH.