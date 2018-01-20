20 Jan 2018

NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 7 re Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF) and Low Pressure Area (LPA) as of 20 January 2018, 8:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (374.11 KB)

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  1. A total of 29,974 families / 134,114 Persons in 228 barangays were affected in Regions V, VI, VIII, X, and XI.

  2. Of which, a total of 349 families / 1,575 persons are currently being served inside 11 evacuation centres (ECs) and 2 families / 9 persons outside the evacuation center.

Sources: OCDRO V, OCDRO VI and DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of TECF in Regions VI, VIII, X and XI as of 18 January 2018, 2AM.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.