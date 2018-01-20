NDRRMC Update Sitrep No. 7 re Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF) and Low Pressure Area (LPA) as of 20 January 2018, 8:00 AM
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 29,974 families / 134,114 Persons in 228 barangays were affected in Regions V, VI, VIII, X, and XI.
Of which, a total of 349 families / 1,575 persons are currently being served inside 11 evacuation centres (ECs) and 2 families / 9 persons outside the evacuation center.
Sources: OCDRO V, OCDRO VI and DSWD DROMIC Report #4 on the Effects of TECF in Regions VI, VIII, X and XI as of 18 January 2018, 2AM.