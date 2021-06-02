NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 6 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Tropical Storm "CRISING", 28 May 2021, 8:00 AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

13 May 2021

At 2:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) over the Philippine Sea east of Davao City has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “CRISING”.

At 4:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression "CRISING" was estimated at 420 km East of Davao City with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h moving westward at 15 km/h. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur.

At 7:00 AM, "CRISING" maintained its strength and slightly slows down while moving westward. TCWS No. 1 was also raised in Davao del Norte, Davao City, and Agusan del Sur.

At 10:00 AM, “CRISING” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving west- northwestward towards the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area. TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Davao Oriental, and the northeastern portion of Davao de Oro. TCWS No. 1 was also raised in the rest of Surigao del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Sur, the rest of Davao Oriental, the rest of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, and the eastern portion of Bukidnon.

At 1:00 PM, TCWS No. 2 was also raised in the northern portion of Davao de Oro and the northern portion of Davao del Norte; and TCWS No. 1 in Agusan del Norte, the rest of Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

At 4:00 PM, TS “CRISING’ maintained its strength as it moves closer towards Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area. The center was estimated at 150 km Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h. Areas with TCWS No. 2 was still in effect while TCWS No. 1 was raised in the Visayas at the southeastern portion of Negros Oriental and Siquijor; and in Mindanao in Surigao del Norte including Bucas Grande and Siargao Islands, the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur, and northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte.

At 7:00 PM, TCWS No. 2 was still in effect while the northern portion of Cotabato and the northern portion of Maguindanao were included under TCWS No. 1.

At 8:00 PM, “CRISING” weakened into a Tropical Depression and made its landfall in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental at 8:20 PM.

At 10:00 PM, the center of TD "CRISING" was estimated in the vicinity of New Bataan,

Davao de Oro with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h moving Westward at 20 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the Visayas at the southeastern portion of Negros Oriental and Siquijor; and in Mindanao at the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, the central and southern portions of Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, the northern portion of Cotabato, the northern portion of Maguindanao, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, the central and western portions of Misamis Oriental, the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur, and the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte. TCWS in other areas were lifted.

14 May 2021

At 1:00 AM, TD "CRISING" maintained its strength as it continues to move generally westward and is now over Davao del Norte. The center was estimated in the vicinity of New Corella, Davao del Norte with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Areas with TCWS No.1 was still in effect.

At 4:00 AM, "CRISING" slightly weakens as it continues to approach the Pantaron Mountain Range. The center of TD "CRISING" was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Kapalong, Davao del Norte with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. TCWS No.1 over the southern portion of Davao Oriental was lifted while TCWS in other areas were retained.

At 7:00 AM, "CRISING" accelerates West-Northwestward and is now in the vicinity of Lanao del Sur while maintaining its strength. The center of the eye of TD "CRISING” was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. Areas with TCWS No.1 was still in effect.

At 8:00 AM "CRISING" weakened into a Low Pressure Area. All TCWS were lifted.

At 10:00 AM, the center of the Low Pressure Area (formerly “CRISING”) was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.