NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 6 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Depression "VICKY" (I.N. KROVANH), 24 December 2020, 08:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

18 December 2020

At 4:00 AM, The Low Pressure Area East of Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression "VICKY". Its center was estimated at 210 km East of Davao City with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h. TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Luzon over Cuyo Islands and Cagayancillo Islands; Visayas over the southern portion of Leyte, Southern Leyte, the central and southern portion of Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the central and southern portions of Iloilo, and the southern portion of Antique; and Mindanao over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, the northern portion of Davao del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, the northern portion of Maguindanao, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte.

At 7:00 AM, TD “VICKY” continues to move west-northwestward towards the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area. TCWS No. 1 was also hoisted in Luzon over the northern and central portion of Palawan; and Mindanao over Maguindanao, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

At 10:00 AM, TD “VICKY” slightly slows down as it moves closer towards the Davao Oriental - Surigao Del Sur area. TCWS No. 1 was also hoisted in Luzon over Calamian Islands.

At 1:00 PM, TD “VICKY” maintains its strength and is about to make landfall over Davao Oriental. Areas under TCWS will have strong to breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone.

At 4:00 PM, the center of TD “VICKY” was estimated in the vicinity of Monkayo,

Davao de Oro with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h moving West Northwestward at 15 km/h.

At 7:00 PM, TD “VICKY” accelerated and was over Esperanza, Agusan Del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h moving Northwestward at 30 km/h.

At 10:00 PM, TD “VICKY” was over the Bohol sea after emerging offshore from the coast of Misamis Oriental. TCWS No. 1 was also hoisted in Luzon over Kalayaan Islands and in Mindanao over the northwestern portion of North Cotabato and central portions of Zamboanga del! Norte.

19 December 2020

At 7:00 AM, TD “VICKY” continues to move westward and nearing the Cagayancillo Islands. TCWS No. 1 was still hoisted in Luzon over the northern and central portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands; Visayas over Negros Oriental, the central and southern portions of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the southern portion of lloilo, and the southern portion of Antique; and Mindanao the central portion of Zamboanga del Norte, and the western portion of Zamboanga Sibugay. TCWS in other areas were lifted.

At 10:00 AM, TD “VICKY” maintained its strength while moving westward towards the Northern-Central portion of Palawan. TCWS No. 1 was still hoisted in Luzon over the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands. TCWS in other areas were lifted.

At 7:00 PM, it was estimated at 70 km East Southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 95 km/h moving West Northwestward at 20 km/h.

At 11:00 PM, TD “VICKY” slightly intensifies and has crossed Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 85 km/h moving Northwestward at 25 km/h. TCWS No. 1 over Cagayancillo Islands is lifted.

20 December 2020

At 1:00 AM, TD “VICKY” is over the West Philippine Sea. TCWS No. 1 still hoisted over northern and central portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands. TCWS in other areas was lifted.

At 4:00 AM, TD “VICKY” continues to move west-northwestward towards the Kalayaan Islands. TCWS No. 1 still hoisted over Kalayaan Islands. TCWS in Palawan was lifted.

At 2:00 PM, TD “VICKY” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.