30 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 50 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 29 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 30 September 2018

EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total of 713,004 families or 2,968,010 persons were affected in 5,797 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR.

• Of which, a total of 3,558 families / 16,578 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers:

Inside ECs: 540 families / 2,121 persons
Outside ECs: 3,018 families / 13,457 persons

Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing assessment and validation.

B. Incidents Monitored (TAB B)

A total of 43 incidents (e.g. landslide, flooding, road slip, land subsidence, and vehicular accident) were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, and CAR. Other incidents were reflected under the tab of Roads and Bridges. No significant changes

C. Casualties (TAB C)

A total of sixty-eight (68) dead, one hundred thirty-eight (138) injured, and two (2) missing were reported in Regions I, II, Ill, VI, CAR, and NCR.

No significant changes

