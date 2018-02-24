NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 46 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (24 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 23 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

24 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by generally quiet lava effusion and degassing from the summit crater. During daytime yesterday, between 10:32 AM and 1:44 PM, six (6) episodes of lava-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) were visually observed on the Mi-isi. Basud and Bonga-Buyuan Gullies within 4-5 kilometers of the summit crater. At night. lava effusion from the vent continued to feed lava flows that have maintained fronts at 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters on the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. A total of three (3) volcanic earthquakes and eight (8) rockfall events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 2070 tonnes/day on 23 February 2018. Deflation of the lower slopes that began on 20 February was recorded by electronic tilt, consistent with the transition to quiet lava effusion at the summit crater. Nonetheless, overall electronic tilt and continuous GPS data indicate that the edifice is still swollen or inflated relative to November and October 2017. consistent with campaign Precise Leveling data acquired this week.