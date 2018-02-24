NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 45 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (23 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 22 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

23 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by generally quiet lava effusion. degassing from the summit crater and a brief, 200-meter tall lava fountain at 7:17 PM. During daytime yesterday. between 5:49 AM and 5:03 PM, twenty-one (21) episodes of lava-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) were visually observed on the Miisi. Basud and Bonga-Buyuan Gullies within 2-4 kilometers of the summit crater. At night, lava effusion from the vent continued to feed lava flows that have maintained fronts at 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters on the Miisi. Bonga and Basud Gullies. respectively, from the summit crater.

A total of seven (7) volcanic earthquakes and nineteen (19) rockfall events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 1.459 tonnes/day on 22 February 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS indicate that the edifice is still swollen or inflated relative to November and October 2017 due to pressurization by magmatic intrusion, consistent with campaign Precise Leveling data acquired this week.