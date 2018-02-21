NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 43 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (21 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 19 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

21 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater. Discrete seismic events associated with otherwise obscured lava fountaining that lasted six (6) to fifteen (15) minutes were recorded until 1:18 AM this morning. Incandescent lava fountains generated dirty white ash plumes that rose 500 meters from the summit before drifting west-northwest. Lava flow sustained at 3.3. kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters on the Mis-isi, Bonga, and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs remained confined within the farthest recorded reaches of 4.6, 5.2 and 4.2 kilometers on the Mi-si, Bonga, and Basud Gullies respectively.

A total of one hundred eighty-three (183) volcanic earthquakes, corresponding to recharge of magma beneath the edifice and lava fountaining events, were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 2,148 tonnes/day on 19 February 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.