NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 42 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (20 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 19 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

20 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater, As of 4:05 AM this morning, fifty-six (56) discrete lava fountaining episodes that lasted five (5) to sixty-two (62) minutes were recorded by the seismic network. One (1) lava collapse pyroclastic density current (PDC) event that generated white to dirty white plume was visually observed yesterday at 6:16 AM along the Basud Gully. Lava flow sustained at 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters on the Mils', Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs remained confined within the farthest recorded reaches of 4.6, 5.2 and 4,2 kilometers on the Miisi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, A total of seventy-two (72) volcanic earthquakes, corresponding to lava fountaining and tremor events, were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (S02) emission averaged 2,148 tonnes/day on 19 February 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous CPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.