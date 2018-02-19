NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 41 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (19 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 18 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

19 February 2018

Mayon’s activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater. Six (6) discrete lava fountaining episodes that lasted ten (10) to twenty-three (23) minutes were recorded by the seismic network. These generated dirty white to brownish ash plumes that rose to two hundred fifty (250) meters above the summit crater before drifting southwest. Three (3) episodes of lava collapse pyroclastic density current (PDC) events were visually observed yesterday between 5:57 AM and 9:16 AM in the Basud and Bonga-Buyuan Gullies. Lava flow sustained at 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters on the Miisi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs have deposited to the 4.6, 4.5 and 4.2 kilometer reaches of the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively.

A total of fifty-four (54) volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to lava fountaining events, and one (1) rockfall event was recorded by Mayon’s seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (802) emission averaged 1,339 tonnes/day on 17 February 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.