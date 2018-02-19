NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 40 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (18 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 17 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

18 February 2018

Mayon’s activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater. Three (3) discrete lava fountaining episodes were recorded at 1:03 AM and 4:49 PM yesterday and 1:59 AM this morning. The first of these lasted twelve hours and eighteen minutes, generating grayish ash plumes that rose 400 m above the summit crater. Discrete seismic events associated with otherwise obscured lava fountaining lasted three to 21 minutes and were recorded until 1:21 PM yesterday. The second episode lasted 43 minutes and consisted of discrete seismic events of up to 10 minutes duration that were accompanied by rumbling sounds audible beyond 10 kilometers of the summit crater. The third episode started early this morning and is characterized by discrete signals with attendant incandescent lava flow. Lava flows have advanced to 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters down the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs have deposited to the 4.6, 4.5 and 4.2 kilometer reaches of the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively.

A total of fifty-five (55) volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to lava fountaining events, and three (3) rockfall events were recorded by Mayon’s seismic monitoring network. Sulfur dioxide (802) emission averaged 1,339 tonnes/day on 17 February 2018. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.