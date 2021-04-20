NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 4 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "BISING" (I.N. SURIGAE), 19 April 2021, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

12 April 2021

At 11:00 PM, the Low Pressure Area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) East of Mindanao had developed into Tropical Depression. The Tropical Depression was forecasted to move northwestward until the following day before slowing down to almost stationary status on Wednesday. It was also forecasted to accelerate west-northwestward and enter the PAR on Friday or Saturday.

13 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, the Tropical Depression East of Mindanao slightly accelerated while maintaining its strength. The center of the Tropical Depression was estimated based on all available data at 1,475 km East of Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of 45km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h moving west northwestward at 20 km/h. The tropical cyclone was forecasted to intensify into tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

14 April 2021

At 5:00 AM, the Tropical Depression outside PAR east of Mindanao intensified into a Tropical Storm with the International Name "SURIGAE". It was forecasted to continuously intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach typhoon category by Friday. SURIGAE remained less likely to directly affect the country over the next three days. Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the storm, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the aforementioned areas over the weekend (17-18 April) until Monday (19 April).

15 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, "SURIGAE" intensified into Severe Tropical Storm as it moved westward. It was forecasted to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours and may continuously intensify.

16 April 2021

At 11:00 AM, "BISING" entered the Philippine Area Responsibility (PAR) and intensified into a Typhoon. At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was estimated based on all available data at 790 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (09.5°N, 132.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

17 April 2021

Typhoon "BISING" continues to rapidly intensify while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea. At 4:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 705 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 775 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte (10.3°N, 131.9°E). Moving Vilest Northwestward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.

Typhoon "BISING" rapidly intensifies while moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Samar Island. At 10:00 PM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 395 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (12.2°N, 129.0°E).

18 April 2021

Typhoon "BISING" slightly decelerated over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Samar while maintaining its strength. At 4:00 AM, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 400 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 470 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (12.8°N, 128.3°E). Moving Northwestward at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

At 11:00 PM, Typhoon "BISING" slightly weakened and moved slowly over the Philippine Sea east of Catanduanes.

19 April 2021

Typhoon "BISING" turns north northwestward while maintaining its strength. At 4:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon "BISING" was located based on all available data at 250 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes (14.1°N, 126.5°E). Moving North Northwestward at 10 km/h with Maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

Areas with Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #2

Luzon Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito), and the eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, lrosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog)

Visayas Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran



Areas with Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #1