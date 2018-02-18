NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 39 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (17 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 16 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

16 February 2018

Mayan's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow, and degassing from the summit crater. Discrete episodes of lava fountaining that lasted eighteen (18) minutes to two hours and twenty-three minutes were accompanied by rumbling and chugging sounds audible beyond 10 kilometers of the summit crater. Incandescent lava fountains 200 meters tall generated steam-laden plumes that rose to 400 meters from the summit before drifting southwest and west-southwest. Throughout the night, lava flows and consequent incandescent rockfalls were observed in the Miisi, Bonga, and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs have deposited to the 4.6, 4.5, and 4.2 kilometer reaches of the Miisi, Bonga, and Basud Gullies, respectively.

A total of fifty-four (54) volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to lava fountaining events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network, Electronic tilt and continuous GPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.