NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 37 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 29 November 2019, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 29 Nov 2019 — View Original
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population
A total of 71,204 families / 349,345 were affected in 362 barangays in Regions XI and XIl.
Of which, a total of 12,253 families or 56,750 persons are taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers while 25,812 families / 125,604 persons are served outside ECs.