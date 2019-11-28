NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 36 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 28 November 2019, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 28 Nov 2019 — View Original
(excerpt)
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population
A total of 66,489 families / 325,712 persons were affected in 362 barangays in Regions XI and XII.
Of which, a total of 12,253 families or 56,750 persons are taking temporary shelter in 107 evacuation centers while 25,989 families or 126,494 persons are served outside ECs.