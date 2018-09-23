23 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 36 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 22 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 23 September 2018

Government of the Philippines
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

23 September 2018, 4:00 AM

SYNOPSIS: Intertropical Convergence Zone (1TCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM ("TRAMI") AT 3:00 AM

Location: 1,580 km East of Central Luzon (17.0° N, 136.9° E)

Maximum Sustained Winds: 100 kph

Gustiness: Up to 120 kph

Movement: West Northwest at 20 kph

FORECAST WEATHER CONDITION

Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by 1TCZ with possible flooding or landslides due to scattered light to moderate rains and at times heavy rains during thunderstorm.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm with possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

FORECAST WIND AND COASTAL WATER CONDITION

The Eastern section of the country will experience moderate to strong winds coming from Northeast to Northwest. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds coming from Northeast to Northwest. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height.

