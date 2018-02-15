NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 36 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (14 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 13 February 2018 (TAB A)

14 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterised by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater. Although the upper slopes were heavily obscured during the day, the seismic network recorded discrete episodes of lava fountaining that lasted five (5) to fifty (50) minutes. Throughout the night, lava flows and consequent incandescent rockfalls were observed in the Miisi and Bonga-Buyuan channels. Effused volumes of incandescent lava flows have advanced 3.3 km, 4.5 km and 900 metres down the Miisi, Bonga and Basud Gullies respectively from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs have deposited to the 4.6, 4.5 and 4.2 kilometer reaches of the Miisi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively. Lahar was also reported at Anoling channel during field visits yesterday.

A total of ninety-four (94) volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to lava fountaining events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Electronic tilt and continuous GPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.