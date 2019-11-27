NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 35 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 27 November 2019, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 27 Nov 2019 — View Original
II. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population
• A total of 65,295 families / 319,226 persons were affected in 362 barangays in Regions XI and XII.
• Of which, a total of 12,228 families or 56,648 persons are taking temporary shelter in 105 evacuation centers while 25,873 families or 126,104 persons are served outside ECs.