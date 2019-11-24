NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 34 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 24 November 2019, 6:00 AM

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total of 65,295 families/319,226 persons were affected in 362 barangays in Regions XI and XII.

Of which, a total of 12,228 families or 56,648 persons are taking temporary shelter in 105 evacuation centers while 25,873 families or 126,104 persons are served outside ECs.

B. Casualties (TAB A)

A total of 23 dead, 563 injured, and 11 missing persons were reported in Regions X, XI, XII, and BARMM.

Sources: OCDROs X, XI, XII, and BARMM

Note: Reported casualties are for further validation and verification.

C. Damage to Infrastructure (TAB B)

A total of 43,252 infrastructures in Regions IX, X, XI, XII, and BARMM were reported damaged due to the incident.

Sources: DepEd, DOH, DSWD, DPWH, and OCDROs IX, X, Xi, XII, and BARMM

Note: Figures are still subject for validation and verification.

Reported damage on roads and bridges in Region XI were already reassessed by DPWH, upon validation, it was found out that there was no significant damage and the infrastructures are safe/passable.