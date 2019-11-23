NDRRMC Update: SitRep No. 33 regarding Magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 23 November 2019, 6:00 AM

excerpt

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

A total of 67,497 families/330,236 persons were affected in 344 barangays in Regions XI and XII.

Of which, a total of 10,333 families or 47,173 persons are taking temporary shelter in 74 evacuation centers while 12,383 families or 58,659 persons are served outside ECs.

B. Casualties

A total of 23 dead, 563 injured, and 11 missing persons were reported in Regions X, XI, XII, and BARMM.

Sources: OCDROs X, XI, XII, and BARMM

Note: REported casualties are for further validation and verification.

C. Damage to Infrastructure (TAB A)

A total of 43,241 infrastructures in Regions IX, X, XI, XII, and BARMM were reported damaged due to the incident.