NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 33 re Mayon Volcano Eruption as of 8:00 AM (11 February 2018)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Chronological of Events and Eruption Notifications from 13 January to 10 February 2018 (TAB A)

B. Current Situation

11 February 2018

Mayon's activity in the past 24 hours was characterized by sporadic and weak lava fountaining, lava flow and degassing from the summit crater. Discrete episodes of lava fountaining lasted four (4) to seven (7) minutes were accompanied by rumbling sounds audible beyond 10 kilometers of the summit crater. Incandescent lava fountains 400 meters tall generated steam-laden plumes that rose up to 800 meters from the summit before drifting southwest, west southwest, north northwest, and northwest. Throughout the night, lava flows and consequent incandescent rockfalls were observed in the IVIi-isi and Bonga-Buyuan channels. Effused volumes of incandescent lava flows have advanced to 3.3 kilometers, 4.5 kilometers and 900 meters down the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively, from the summit crater. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs have deposited to the 4.6, 4.5, and 4.2 kilometer reaches of the Mi-isi, Bonga and Basud Gullies, respectively.

A total of one hundred eight (108) volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to lava fountaining events were recorded by Mayon's seismic monitoring network. Electronic tilt and continuous CPS still record sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November and October 2017, consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion.