NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 32 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 17 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 21 September 2018

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

21 September 2018, 4:00 AM

SYNOPSIS: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

FORECAST WEATHER CONDITION

MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by ITCZ with possible flooding or landslides due to scattered light to moderate rains and at times heavy rains during thunderstorm.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm with possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

FORECAST WIND AND COASTAL WATER CONDITION

Moderate to strong winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.8 meters).

Light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters). Meanwhile, light to moderate winds from the Southwest to West will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters).

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)