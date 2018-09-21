21 Sep 2018

NDRRMC Update SitRep No. 32 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "OMPONG" (I.N. "MANGKHUT") as of 6:00 PM, 17 September 2018 - 6:00 AM, 21 September 2018

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.31 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

21 September 2018, 4:00 AM

SYNOPSIS: Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

FORECAST WEATHER CONDITION

MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm caused by ITCZ with possible flooding or landslides due to scattered light to moderate rains and at times heavy rains during thunderstorm.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorm with possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

FORECAST WIND AND COASTAL WATER CONDITION

Moderate to strong winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.8 meters).

Light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters). Meanwhile, light to moderate winds from the Southwest to West will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters).

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 388,136 families or 1,633,746 persons were affected in 4,414 baranqays in Regions I, II, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.