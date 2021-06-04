NDRRMC Update: Sitrep No. 3 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) enhanced by Tropical Storm "DANTE" (I.N. CHOI-WAN), 3 June 2021, 8.00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. CHRONOLOGY (TAB A)

03 June 2021

As of 8:00 AM, TS “DANTE” continues to move north northwestward over the coastal waters west of Pangasinan. At 7:00 AM, the center of TS “DANTE”(CHOI-WAN) was estimated based on all available data 145 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, with maximum sustained winds at 65 km/h near the center, gustiness up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa, moving north northwestward at 35 km/h, and with gale-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over the western portion of Pangasinan. TCWS No. 1 was raised over the central portion of Pangasinan, the northwestern portion of Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales.

As of 02 June 2021, 8:00 PM, TS “DANTE” made a total of 8 landfalls since 01 June 2021.